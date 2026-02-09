Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLALGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 76,869 shares.The stock last traded at $63.4150 and had previously closed at $63.23.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $746.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLALFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

