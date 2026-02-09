Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 101,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 76,869 shares.The stock last traded at $63.4150 and had previously closed at $63.23.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $746.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

