Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.28. 341,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,362,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,250.79. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 108.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.