Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 16,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19.
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance is a global leader in customer experience management and business process outsourcing (BPO), providing a wide range of services to clients across industries such as telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, retail and technology. The company specializes in customer care, technical support, digital solutions and back-office processing, helping organizations enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations and drive digital transformation.
Founded in Paris in 1978 by Daniel Julien, Teleperformance has grown from a single call-center operation into a multinational enterprise.
