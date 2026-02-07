Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.0250.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited is an Australian biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Melbourne, specializing in the development and commercialisation of photoprotective and phototherapeutic solutions. The company’s research centers on harnessing the skin’s natural photoprotective pathways by modulating the melanocortin system, with a view to addressing a range of skin disorders and conditions that are exacerbated by ultraviolet light exposure.

The company’s flagship product, Scenesse (afamelanotide), is the first systemic photoprotective drug approved by both the European Medicines Agency and the U.S.

