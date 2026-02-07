Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 300% – What’s Next?

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 300% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.44.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a cell and gene therapy company that develops and commercializes point-of-care manufacturing platforms for autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company offers an end-to-end solution that spans from R&D through clinical and commercial production, targeting applications in oncology, neurology, and various rare diseases. Orgenesis’ technology platforms are designed to streamline the complex processes involved in cell isolation, genetic modification, expansion and cryopreservation.

The company’s flagship offering is its automated Prodigy® platform, which integrates cell processing workflows into a closed, single-use system.

