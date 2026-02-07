Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.9275.

Bechtle Stock Down 10.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG is a Europe-based provider of IT infrastructure and services, operating through two main segments: IT Systemhaus & Managed Services and IT E-commerce. In its Systemhaus division, Bechtle delivers design, implementation and support for data center solutions, network and security architectures, cloud services, managed print services and workplace management. Its E-commerce segment offers customers direct access to a broad catalogue of hardware, software and peripherals from leading global vendors via online platforms tailored to private and public sector clients.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, Bechtle has grown organically and through acquisitions to establish a presence in more than a dozen European countries.

