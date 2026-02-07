Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31. 101,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 75,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.