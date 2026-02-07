Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) vs. National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Head to Head Survey

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Yatsen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 1.26 -$28.50 million ($0.03) -964.00 Yatsen $464.90 million 0.80 -$97.02 million ($0.69) -5.74

Analyst Ratings

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for National Vision and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 4 6 2 2.69 Yatsen 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Vision currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given National Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe National Vision is more favorable than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.12% 3.58% 1.52% Yatsen -11.54% -15.36% -11.80%

Volatility & Risk

National Vision has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Vision beats Yatsen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

