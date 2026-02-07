Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.9275.

Bechtle Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG is a Europe-based provider of IT infrastructure and services, operating through two main segments: IT Systemhaus & Managed Services and IT E-commerce. In its Systemhaus division, Bechtle delivers design, implementation and support for data center solutions, network and security architectures, cloud services, managed print services and workplace management. Its E-commerce segment offers customers direct access to a broad catalogue of hardware, software and peripherals from leading global vendors via online platforms tailored to private and public sector clients.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, Bechtle has grown organically and through acquisitions to establish a presence in more than a dozen European countries.

