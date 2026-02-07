First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.53. 84,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 102,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.