ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.96. 6,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
