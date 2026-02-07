Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc is a Tokyo‐based global financial services company that specializes in leasing and asset finance. Established through the integration of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co, Ltd. and Hitachi Capital Corporation in April 2021, the firm operates as a core subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). It provides a broad range of financing solutions tailored to corporate clients, including operating leases, finance leases and equipment loans, alongside advisory and consulting services.

The company’s offerings span multiple industries, covering industrial machinery, information technology, healthcare equipment, construction machinery and aviation assets.

