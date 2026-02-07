Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

