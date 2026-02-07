Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.7644. Approximately 200,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2021 to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company’s management team is focused on identifying enterprise technology and data-driven companies with a strong track record of growth and profitability. Since its initial public offering in 2021, Data Knights Acquisition has been actively evaluating potential acquisition targets across its focus sectors.

The company concentrates on opportunities in cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.

