AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.9042. Approximately 235,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 271,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.0180.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbraSilver Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AbraSilver Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Stock Up 11.1%

About AbraSilver Resource

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

(Get Free Report)

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Coipita project in San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as AbraPlata Resource Corp. and changed its name to AbraSilver Resource Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.