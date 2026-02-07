Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.80 and last traded at GBX 45.80. 26,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 44,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

