JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.82 and last traded at GBX 80.82. Approximately 23,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 180,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.40.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.79. The stock has a market cap of £59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.29.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets. The Company will pursue its investment objective through diversified investment in private funds or managed accounts managed or advised by entities within J.P.

