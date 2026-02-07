Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading Up 19% – What’s Next?

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) rose 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 25,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. The company has no ongoing business operations of its own; instead, it holds the proceeds from its IPO in a trust account and is focused on identifying and completing a business combination with one or more target companies.

Through its blank check structure, Maxpro Capital Acquisition seeks to partner with businesses in sectors such as technology, healthcare, industrials and business services.

