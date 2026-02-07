Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.7088 and last traded at $0.7022. 27,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 50,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6973.

Base Carbon Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

