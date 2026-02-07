Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 19.7% – Here’s Why

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 150,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.50.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

