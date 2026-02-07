Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$93.43 and last traded at C$93.31. 808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.3%

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.19.

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) is a French multinational company specializing in the production, distribution and marketing of wines and spirits. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of premium brands, including whiskies such as Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet, cognacs under the Martell label, vodkas like Absolut, and tequilas including Olmeca. In addition to these core offerings, Pernod Ricard markets rosé and sparkling wines, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, positioning itself among the world’s leading producers in the beverage alcohol industry.

Formed in 1975 through the merger of Pernod and Ricard—two well-established French distillers—the organization has grown organically and through targeted acquisitions to extend its global footprint.

See Also

