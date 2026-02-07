M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $62.88. 34,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded M-tron Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About M-tron Industries



M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

Featured Articles

