NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 358,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter.

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

