NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 358,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $874.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02.
NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.