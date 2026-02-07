OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.8657. Approximately 160,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 454,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9532.

OceanPal Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

OceanPal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 109% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of OceanPal

About OceanPal

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. ( NASDAQ:OP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. OceanPal accounts for about 0.9% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 9.99% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP) is a Bermuda‐incorporated shipping company focused on the ownership and operation of modern crude oil tankers on a long‐term time charter basis. The company’s fleet includes both very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax vessels, constructed at leading shipyards and maintained to high technical and safety standards. By securing multi‐year charter agreements with major oil producers and trading houses, OceanPal aims to generate stable revenue streams and enhance predictability of cash flows.

The origins of OceanPal trace back to General Maritime Corp., which was established in 2005 and listed on the NASDAQ.

