CIBC World Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC World Markets from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Saturday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC World Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$98.88.

SJ stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$97.82. 100,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,206. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$62.26 and a 52-week high of C$99.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.75.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$958.00 million for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

