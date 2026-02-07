MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34. 78,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 166,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.