Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 13.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.8031 and last traded at $0.8212. Approximately 42,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 62,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9501.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.81.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of intranasal therapies for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is an intranasal formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate designed to provide rapid relief from migraine attacks while reducing common gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral treatments.
The company is advancing ANEB-001 through pivotal trials in the United States and plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.