Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6577.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a Canada-based streaming and royalty company focused on the voluntary carbon market. The firm provides upfront capital to developers of greenhouse gas reduction projects in exchange for a share of future carbon credits generated by those projects. By funding early-stage initiatives, Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate the deployment of emission-reducing technologies and practices around the globe.

The company structures long-term offtake agreements across a variety of sectors, including forestry conservation, agricultural carbon sequestration, methane capture at landfills and oil & gas operations, and renewable energy projects.

