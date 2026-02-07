iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.0890 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 32,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYLD. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 923.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

