Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 7th (AAMI, ABAT, ACIC, ADUS, AGM, ALHC, ANF, APPF, APPS, ARW)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 7th:
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ATI (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ATS (NYSE:ATS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Newbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBRGU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
STUB (NYSE:STUB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
