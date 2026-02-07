Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 7th (AAMI, ABAT, ACIC, ADUS, AGM, ALHC, ANF, APPF, APPS, ARW)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 7th:

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Newbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBRGU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STUB (NYSE:STUB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

