WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 169,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 176,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKEY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International SA is a Swiss-based cybersecurity and digital identity company specializing in secure authentication and encryption solutions. The firm develops and deploys public key infrastructure (PKI) technologies, digital certificates and secure semiconductors to safeguard online transactions, data and communications. Its offerings encompass hardware security modules, digital vault services and cybersecurity software designed to protect devices, applications and networks against digital threats.

Founded in 1999 by Carlos Moreira, WISeKey has evolved into a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) security, embedding cryptographic capabilities directly into chips for smart cards, mobile devices and industrial sensors.

