Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 29,975 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenpro Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 41.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Articles

