Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 39,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 13,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Fiera Capital is an independent global asset management firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions, including public and private fixed income, global and regional equity mandates, multi‐asset strategies, alternative investments and private credit. Fiera Capital serves institutional, retail and high‐net‐worth clients through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, segregated mandates and customized managed accounts.

Founded in 2003, Fiera Capital has grown its international presence through strategic expansions and acquisitions, establishing offices in key financial centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

