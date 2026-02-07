Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.2201 and last traded at $2.2201. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Aimia Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based strategic investment and loyalty analytics company that provides data-driven marketing solutions and customer engagement services. Headquartered in Montreal, the company specializes in designing and managing loyalty program frameworks, delivering insights through consumer analytics and developing digital marketing strategies for consumer-facing brands. Aimia’s offerings encompass end-to-end program management, data integration, and bespoke analytics dashboards aimed at enhancing customer retention and value.

Originally founded in 1984 as the operator of an airline miles program, the company underwent a major rebranding in 2011, changing its name to Aimia to reflect an expanded focus on broad-based loyalty services and data intelligence.

