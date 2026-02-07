Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp is a Canadian royalty corporation structured to acquire and hold the royalty rights associated with the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurant brands. The company’s primary business activity is to collect royalty payments based on a fixed percentage of system-wide gross sales generated by its franchise network. By owning these royalty interests, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp provides investors with exposure to a stable and growing cash flow stream derived from pizza retail operations across Canada.

The company’s royalty rights cover over 700 restaurant locations operating under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 banners, with a presence in Ontario, Alberta, and other Canadian provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.