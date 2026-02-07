Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 18,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based, open-ended real estate investment trust established in 2012 by Loblaw Companies Limited. It was created to acquire, own, develop and manage a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial and commercial properties across Canada. The Trust’s sponsor relationship with Loblaw provides a steady source of quality tenants, anchored primarily by grocery and pharmacy banners.

The Trust’s core business activities include the leasing of grocery-anchored shopping centres, the ownership of industrial and logistics properties and the strategic development of mixed-use and residential projects.

