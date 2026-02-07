Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.89. 1,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, January 12th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

AG Growth International Inc is a Canada‐based designer, manufacturer and distributor of products used in grain handling, storage, conditioning and food processing. The company’s portfolio includes equipment for grain systems operations, such as vertical and horizontal storage bins, mechanical conveyors, grain dryers, aeration systems and climate controls. In addition to its core ag handling business, AG Growth offers liquid handling solutions, including portable tanker trailers, poly tanks, pumps and related accessories, addressing the needs of agricultural, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, AG Growth International has grown through a combination of internal product development and strategic acquisitions of established equipment manufacturers.

