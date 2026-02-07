Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 19.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) were down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 1,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, is one of China’s leading automotive retail and services providers. The company operates a comprehensive network of dealerships and service centers, offering a one-stop solution for consumers in the premium and luxury vehicle segments. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Zhongsheng has expanded steadily to become a prominent name in China’s automotive retail landscape.
The company’s core business encompasses the sale of new vehicles across a portfolio of international brands, including marquee names in the luxury and premium markets.
