Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 19.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) were down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 1,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, is one of China’s leading automotive retail and services providers. The company operates a comprehensive network of dealerships and service centers, offering a one-stop solution for consumers in the premium and luxury vehicle segments. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, Zhongsheng has expanded steadily to become a prominent name in China’s automotive retail landscape.

The company’s core business encompasses the sale of new vehicles across a portfolio of international brands, including marquee names in the luxury and premium markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.