MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.54. 56,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 54,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.