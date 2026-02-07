Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 and last traded at GBX 380. 308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.36.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

