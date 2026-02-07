Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) versus Reliance (NYSE:RS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) and Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and Reliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Zeolite N/A N/A N/A Reliance 5.23% 10.37% 7.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Zeolite and Reliance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 N/A -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.55 Reliance $13.84 billion 1.34 $875.20 million $13.68 25.86

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite. Canadian Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian Zeolite and Reliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Zeolite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reliance 0 3 3 0 2.50

Reliance has a consensus price target of $317.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than Canadian Zeolite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reliance beats Canadian Zeolite on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

