CTS (CTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $135.8560 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

CTS stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. CTS has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.09.

CTS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CTS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CTS by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in CTS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

