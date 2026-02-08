CTS (CTS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $135.8560 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
CTS Trading Up 2.9%
CTS stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. CTS has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.09.
CTS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.
The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.