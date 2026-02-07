Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$4.41. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 698,414 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Western Copper and Gold from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Copper and Gold currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

