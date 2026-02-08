Dynatrace (DT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $506.3120 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,562,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,746,000 after purchasing an additional 286,352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,822,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 207,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

