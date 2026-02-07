China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) vs. WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Head-To-Head Comparison

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WeRide and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide -329.54% -24.31% -22.06% China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WeRide and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 1 0 4 0 2.60 China Yuchai International 0 3 0 1 2.50

Risk & Volatility

WeRide presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.05%. China Yuchai International has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. Given WeRide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WeRide is more favorable than China Yuchai International.

WeRide has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeRide and China Yuchai International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $49.47 million 51.14 -$350.09 million ($0.84) -9.30 China Yuchai International $22.63 billion 0.08 $45.03 million N/A N/A

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than WeRide.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats WeRide on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

