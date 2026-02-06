Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.87 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.
The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- AI Sell-Off Signaling Market Crash?
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.