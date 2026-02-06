Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.87 and last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

