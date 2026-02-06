Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Anthony Armenta Sells 3,223 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,293.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 547,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,992.94. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,893 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $55,553.11.

On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Armenta sold 5,003 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $59,835.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Anthony Armenta sold 49,082 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $457,444.24.

Serve Robotics stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $684.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 521,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Serve Robotics by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 245,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 219,018 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

