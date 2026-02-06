Donna Abelli Sells 524 Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director Donna Abelli sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,995. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $85.17. 383,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,134,000 after acquiring an additional 769,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,286,000 after acquiring an additional 250,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,102,000 after acquiring an additional 624,833 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,261,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,199,000 after acquiring an additional 576,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,980,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Independent Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.