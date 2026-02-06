Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells $83,683.33 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $83,683.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,357,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,684,762.09. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $129,958.40.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Ali Kashani sold 16,730 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $198,585.10.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SERV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 5,272,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,584. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $55,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
