Michael Alexander Smith Sells 640 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,159.19. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,053 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $183,401.01.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 709 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $124,124.63.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,396 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $241,968.68.

INSM stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders remain significant and have been increasing positions, which supports structural demand and can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders remain significant and have been increasing positions, which supports structural demand and can limit downside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is strongly skewed to Buy/Strong Buy with an average price target well above the current trading level, implying upside if upcoming results and guidance meet expectations. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Analyst coverage is strongly skewed to Buy/Strong Buy with an average price target well above the current trading level, implying upside if upcoming results and guidance meet expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed set its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results release and conference call for Feb. 19 — a concrete near‑term catalyst that will provide revenue, margin and guidance data investors will use to re‑rate the stock. PR Newswire: Earnings Date

Insmed set its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results release and conference call for Feb. 19 — a concrete near‑term catalyst that will provide revenue, margin and guidance data investors will use to re‑rate the stock. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales: multiple senior executives (CEO William Lewis, CFO Sara Bonstein, COO Roger Adsett and another officer) sold shares on Feb. 3. Such concentrated selling by leadership can be interpreted negatively and likely contributed to intraday weakness. InsiderTrades: Insider Sales

Clustered insider sales: multiple senior executives (CEO William Lewis, CFO Sara Bonstein, COO Roger Adsett and another officer) sold shares on Feb. 3. Such concentrated selling by leadership can be interpreted negatively and likely contributed to intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Pattern risk: the CFO and other officers had earlier sales in January, creating a sequence of executive trims this quarter rather than isolated trades; that pattern may increase short‑term selling pressure or investor caution ahead of Feb. 19. SEC Form 4 (CEO/CFO Sales)

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Redburn Partners set a $263.00 price target on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

